WE Day Minnesota Returning To Xcel Energy Center This November

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A huge event celebrating the power of youth coming together to change the world is returning on November 8 at the Xcel Energy Center.
It’s called WE Day Minnesota and some of the speakers and performers who will be there are Ann Curry, Grace VanderWaal, Jessie Reyez, JoJo Siwa and the Kenyan Boys Choir.
WE Day Minnesota will host 18,000 students and educators, and thousands more from all around the world.
“WE Day is a community of young people who aren’t afraid to dream big and support each other as they work together to make the world a kinder and more loving place,” said Singer, songwriter and 2016 winner of America’s Got Talent, Grace VanderWaal. “I’m excited to join 18,000 of my peers at WE Day Minnesota-we may be young, but we’re a force for good and will keep making a difference.”
The event celebrates youth taking action on local and global social issues.
