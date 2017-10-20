Celebrate The ‘Sweetest Day’ On Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday is Sweetest Day, and apparently a lot of people need to pay some extra attention to their sweetie.
A new survey by Groupon shows 60 percent of Americans wish their partner was sweeter.
And one out of five people in relationships admitted they are regularly driven to jealousy by other couples who seem to have the perfect relationship.
Also, according to Groupon, 65 percent of those in relationships said they’ve gotten in an argument with their partner by comparing their relationship to another couple’s.
And 40 percent said they felt envious after another couple bragged about their sex lives.