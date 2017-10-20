Police Investigating Break-In At Mosque Where Bomb Exploded

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of a Minnesota mosque where a bomb went off this summer now say two burglars have broken windows and entered their building in Bloomington.

Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says his department is investigating a burglary or attempted burglary at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center Friday.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says security cameras show two men wearing masks and gloves broke windows at the mosque and entered some offices sometime around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

(credit: CAIR-MN)

Earlier this week mosque leaders released security video of the moments surrounding an Aug. 5 explosion at the building. They were hoping to jump-start an investigation into the bombing. Hartley says they have notified the FBI about the break-in.

