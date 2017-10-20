Ghost Tours At Nopeming Sanatorium Open

By Edgar Linares
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now’s your chance to be part of an actual ghost investigation.

It’s believed the abandoned Nopeming Sanatorium near Duluth is a place where unsettled spirits still roam the halls.


“It opened up, I believe in 1912,” said Mike Henderson. “It was Minnesota’s first tuberculosis hospital.”

Henderson is part of P.R.I.S.M. Paranormal from Minnesota. The group does ghost investigations across the state, western Wisconsin, and Northern Iowa. This month he’s giving novice ghost hunters a chance to see if they have what it takes to hunt spirits using their latest equipment.

The VIP tours they’re offering will give visitors a chance to explore the entire building, where former workers say they’ve seen ghosts.

“We did investigate it back in May,” said Henderson. “We heard whistling, we heard children laughing. You get this creep sensation that you’re just being watched all the time.”

Proceeds benefit the restoration process of Nopeming Sanatorium.

