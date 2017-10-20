Criminal Investigation Opened After Woman Found On Fire In Duluth, Critically Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have opened a criminal investigation after a woman was found on fire on Highway 23, suffering life-threatening injures Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded Thursday at 1:59 p.m. to 11501 Highway 23 on the report of a woman on fire. Police say passersby put out the fire and rendered aid to the woman, who was severely burned.
The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Jaclyn Arnold, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains hospitalized in critical condition Friday.
Police say the incident occurred near the Lake Superior College Fire Training Center, but that the victim was not on the property or affiliated with the school.
Now, police are seeking witnesses who may have been near the area during the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Duluth Police Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.