Justin Timberlake To Headline Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Justin Timberlake is officially bringing “Sexy Back” to Minneapolis.

The NFL announced Sunday night Timberlake will be the featured performer for the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018. Timberlake was reportedly finalizing a deal in late September to do the halftime show.

It will be the third time Timberlake has performed the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s also Timberlake’s first halftime show in 13 years. He performed in 2004 when the New England Patriots faced the Carolina Panthers, and he shared the stage with Janet Jackson. That show was filled with controversy after Timberlake ripped off a piece of her clothing during the show, which revealed one of her breasts.

The show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. Last year’s show gathered more than 80 million view and 260 million minutes watched.

In an interview shown during Sunday night’s New England Patriots versus Atlanta Falcons game, Timberlake said the wardrobe incident won’t happen again and that he’s excited to put on a memorable performance.

“When I look back at Super Bowl halftime shows I participated in and former ones of other artists like Beyoncé, Bruno (Mars), Coldplay, and then I would say legends like Michael (Jackson) and Bruce (Springsteen), I think the U2 performance based on what was happening in the world at the time where the hair on the back of my neck stands up just thinking about it now. What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies. I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment,” he said. “And the icing on the cake is at some point in the 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty.”

Football fans were watching that interview at Brit’s Pub in Minneapolis tonight and many feel Timberlake is the right performer for the job.

“I think it’s fantastic. He’s very, very talented. He’s gonna put on a great show. Not only can he sing, but he can dance as well,” said Cynthia Bowman.

“He does a good show. He’ll be OK,” said Todd Scheetz as he sat among friends. “We were just discussing, we were wondering if Janet Jackson’s gonna show up for a surprise showing.”

The Minnesota Super Bow Host Committee released a statement Sunday night after the Timberlake announcement.

“What a perfect choice! Minnesota is beyond excited to welcome Justin Timberlake to the Bold North to perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Minnesotans can expect more exciting news about entertainment and all of the ways they can join in the celebration over the next 100-plus days as we countdown to Super Bowl LII,” Maureen Bausch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, said.

There’s no word on other possible performers.