Wanted Predatory Offender Captured In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a manhunt that lasted several months ended Saturday afternoon with a predatory offender being taken into custody in St. Paul.
Cornell Oneal Young has been wanted since June, and investigators doing surveillance on the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue spotted him Saturday afternoon. He was arrested at a residence shortly before noon.
Young was transported by agents with U.S. Fugitive Apprehension to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center. He’s facing charges of knowingly or intentionally violating registration requirements for a predatory offender as well as having a warrant for felony domestic assault out of Dakota County. He’s accused of going to a gentleman’s club in Inver Grove Heights and assaulting a female.
Young’s predatory offender status is from a conviction for criminal sexual conduct, with the victim being between 13 to 16 years old.
The case remains under investigation.