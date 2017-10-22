Police Investigating Third Weekend Shooting In St. Paul

Filed Under: Shooting, St. Paul Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman was injured in a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon, the third such incident in the city over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say an adult female was dropped off at United Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman was eventually transported to Regions Hospital.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say there have been no arrests, and what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Sunday’s shooting comes after two homicides in St. Paul within 24 hours.

