Development Plans To Be Released For Old Dayton’s Building In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — On Monday, we’ll learn what the future holds for the old Dayton’s building in downtown Minneapolis when developers unveil their plans for the more than century-old building.

The Nicollet Mall Macy’s store originally opened as a Dayton’s in 1902. It was renamed to Marshall Field’s in 2001 and 5 years after that. it became Macy’s.

In January, the company announced the closing of the downtown Minneapolis department store as part of a national reorganization plan that included the closing of almost 70 other locations.

It officially closed in May.

As planned, the new development will contain offices, restaurants, and a food hall. It will also feature an outdoor terrace, gym and boxing ring on the 7th floor.

Work has begun on old @Macys (Dayton’s) building. New development will include offices, restaurants, a food hall, gym & boxing ring @WCCO pic.twitter.com/xeSB2pbxz8 — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) October 23, 2017

Demolition has already begun on the project, but this transformation isn’t going to happen overnight.

Most of the office tenants here won’t be moving in until the beginning of 2019.

The entire retail portion of the complex is expected to be done by the middle of 2019.

The full budget of the project has not been released yet, but the building sold for $59 million to a New York-based developer in March.