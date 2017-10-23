St. Cloud City Councilmember Proposes Temporary Refugee Ban

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud City Council member wants to ban any more refugees from resettling in the area temporarily.

Councilman Jeff Johnson’s resolution is expected to come up during Monday night’s city council meeting, which scheduled to start at 6.

Local nonprofits and groups advocating for unity are planning to be there to show they don’t agree with the proposal, which they call unconstitutional and bigoted.

“This is a really deciding moment for St. Cloud and I think people know that and that’s why they’re really willing to show up tonight and be there,” Natalie Ringsmuth said.

Her organization #unitecloud aims to bridge gaps between people of many backgrounds in the St. Cloud area.

“When there is something like this introduced at a city level with someone who is one-seventh of our city government in St. Cloud then that fear just comes rushing back in,” Ringsmuth said.

Ringsmuth is talking about Johnson’s proposed resolution that asks for a stop to refugee resettlement in St. Cloud until the economic impact of their presence can be measured.

It’s a resolution Mayor David Kleis calls unconstitutional, since matters of immigration are handled at the federal level of government.

“We are a city that is welcoming to all. There is not a city in the world that doesn’t focus on wanting people to participate and be part of their community,” Kleis said.

Kleis says the city’s economic indicators show positive growth over the last decade and that increased diversity has helped, not hurt, the St. Cloud area — a message Ringsmuth hopes the City Council will reinforce at Monday night’s meeting.

“Diversity isn’t a question, diversity just is,” Ringsmuth said. “So now what are we going to do about it?”

Johnson didn’t respond to WCCO’s request for comment on his resolution.