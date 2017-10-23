Police ID Victims In 2 St. Paul Homicides

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – It was a violent weekend in St. Paul with three shootings and two homicides over the course of 48 hours.
St. Paul police say the first homicide of the weekend happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the area of Lafond Avenue and Dale Street in the West Frogtown neighborhood on a report of a fight. Before officers arrived, they learned shots were fired.
Authorities located a victim who was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Dawahn Darnell Littles of St. Paul.
Police are investigating another homicide that happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of University Avenue. Officers working off-duty at a business when they heard shots being fired.
Later Sunday morning, an adult male shooting victim was dropped off at Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Christopher Roberts.
Both cases remain under investigation, and they are the 18th and 19th homicides of the year in St. Paul.