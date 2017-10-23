Update: Missing Redwood Falls Man, 26, Last Seen At Sister’s Apartment

Filed Under: Lower Sioux, Mato Dow, Missing Man, Redwood Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have released more information in the disappearance of a Lower Sioux community member earlier this month.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension say 26-year-old Mato Dow was last seen in Redwood Falls at his sister’s apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 13.

mato dow Update: Missing Redwood Falls Man, 26, Last Seen At Sister’s Apartment

Mato Dow (credit: BCA)


He is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be wearing a longer gray basketball shorts and a zip up gray hoodie. He usually wears a white or black T-shirt underneath.

mato dow1 Update: Missing Redwood Falls Man, 26, Last Seen At Sister’s Apartment

Mato Dow (credit: MN BCA)

Anyone with information on Dow’s whereabouts is asked to call 507-637-4036, or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch