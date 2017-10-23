Update: Missing Redwood Falls Man, 26, Last Seen At Sister’s Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have released more information in the disappearance of a Lower Sioux community member earlier this month.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension say 26-year-old Mato Dow was last seen in Redwood Falls at his sister’s apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 13.
He is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be wearing a longer gray basketball shorts and a zip up gray hoodie. He usually wears a white or black T-shirt underneath.
Anyone with information on Dow’s whereabouts is asked to call 507-637-4036, or call 911.