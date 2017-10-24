Documentary In The Works On Hollywood Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering have announced that they’re making a documentary about sexual abuse in Hollywood.

The duo announced Monday that their film will illuminate the “behavior of predatory perpetrators such as Harvey Weinstein and others,” and the culture that “enables and protects them.”

The filmmakers say they have been trying to make the movie for years but found few people willing to talk on the record or a distributor willing to release the film. But after the Weinstein allegations began pouring in, they said, “it’s like an invisible dam collapsed.”

Dick directed the 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary “The Invisible War,” about rape in the U.S. military, and 2014’s “The Hunting Ground,” about sexual assault on college campuses. The latter was released by The Weinstein Co.

