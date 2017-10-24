Massive Dishwasher Recall Has Been Expanded

Filed Under: Dishwasher, Dishwasher Recall, Dishwashers, Recalls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dishwasher recall has been expanded to include more than half a million units that could catch on fire.

BSH home appliances says it has received five new complaints of the power cord overheating and starting a fire resulting in property damage.

Bosch, Jenn-Air, Thermador and Kenmore Elite brands are all included in the recall. The models were sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel and sold from January 2013 through May 2015.

Back in 2015, BSH home appliance initially recalled 149,000 dishwashers for the same problem.

pic1 3 e1508850507653 Massive Dishwasher Recall Has Been Expanded

(credit: CPSC)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch