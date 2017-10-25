Man Gets 7 Years In Breckenridge Shooting

Filed Under: Breckenridge, Isaac Herrera, Matthew Allard, Shooting

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man convicted in a shooting in Breckenridge to seven years in prison.

Matthew Allard was convicted of assault, making threats and firing a gun, but acquitted of attempted murder. Allard was arrested at a mobile home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, after an extensive search by police following the shooting last December.

Court documents say Allard argued with Isaac Herrera at a Breckenridge home and fired two shots from a pistol, striking Herrera in the stomach.

KVRR-TV reports Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem says Allard will begin his sentence at the St. Cloud prison.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch