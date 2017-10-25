First Snow Could Bring Anywhere From A Dusting To A Few Inches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first snow of the season is expected this week, and it could leave parts of Minnesota — including the metro — with a few inches of snow.

While it’s too early to give a detailed forecast, WCCO’s meteorologists say that models are currently showing that the Twin Cities could see anywhere from a trace to more than two inches of snow.

In the last 20 years, there’s only been three in which there was measurable snow in October in the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the snow will descend on Minnesota late Thursday night and linger for most of Friday. Commuters shouldn’t be surprised to see snowflakes during the morning drive to the workplace.

Because temperatures will be around freezing, the snow could change to rain in many areas. Strong winds will also play a role, with gusts expected to reach up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The parts of Minnesota that could see the most snow are southwestern Minnesota, the Bemidji area and the Arrowhead region.

Looking ahead, the weekend won’t bring much of a warmup. Highs will be below-average, in the low-to-mid 40s. Lows will dip down into the 20s.

Next week, the cool weather looks to linger on.

