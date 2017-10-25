New Skyway Ordinance Takes Effect In St. Paul, Includes Earlier Closing Time

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — New rules for the skyways in St. Paul go into effect on Wednesday.

This is something the city’s been talking about for some time, trying to balance safety with accessibility.

The biggest change folks will notice is the closing time of the skyways. They will now lock up at midnight, instead of 2 a.m.

Building owners will now be required to place security cameras in the skyway. They can also opt to have actual security guards monitoring the skyways instead of a camera.

The change was sparked by residents and business owners, who have complained in recent years about people sleeping in the skyways and using them as bathrooms.

The City of St. Paul has about five miles of skyways that run throughout the city.