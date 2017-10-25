New Skyway Ordinance Takes Effect In St. Paul, Includes Earlier Closing Time

By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, Skyways, St. Paul

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — New rules for the skyways in St. Paul go into effect on Wednesday.

This is something the city’s been talking about for some time, trying to balance safety with accessibility.

The biggest change folks will notice is the closing time of the skyways. They will now lock up at midnight, instead of 2 a.m.

Building owners will now be required to place security cameras in the skyway. They can also opt to have actual security guards monitoring the skyways instead of a camera.

The change was sparked by residents and business owners, who have complained in recent years about people sleeping in the skyways and using them as bathrooms.

The City of St. Paul has about five miles of skyways that run throughout the city.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

One Comment

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    October 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

    They should have a hobo homeless train, so homeless people can keep warm and use a bathroom. A light rail car with toilets that runs after 10pm or so.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch