Twins Name Garvin Alston Pitching Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have named Garvin Alston pitching coach.

Alston, 45, was bullpen coach last season for the Oakland Athletics after starting the year as San Diego’s pitching rehab coordinator.

He’s served previously as bullpen coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks and minor league pitching coordinator and minor league rehab pitching coordinator in two earlier stints with the A’s. Alston pitched in the Rockies, Royals and Dodgers systems and made six major league appearances.

He replaces Neil Allen, who was let go after three seasons. The Twins’ team ERA of 4.59 ranked 19th in baseball this season.

