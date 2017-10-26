Winter Returns: Brace For Slushy Friday CommuteMnDOT Crews Prep For 1st Snow | Latest Forecast | Radar

Activists Call For More Accountability From Police Oversight Board

Filed Under: POST Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities group Thursday called for more accountability when Minnesota officers break the law.

Members of Communities United Against Police Brutality held up protest signs during a meeting of the Minnesota POST Board in St. Paul. That organization oversees standards and training for law enforcement.

The Star Tribune discovered that several hundred officers were convicted of serious crimes, but they never faced discipline and didn’t lose their licenses.

“You haven’t done anything for so long because you knew that nobody was overseeing you or nobody cared,” Dave Bicking of Communities United Against Police Brutality said.

“We were never set up by the legislature, and through our rules, to be the statewide internal affairs,” the POST Board’s executive director Nathan Gove said.

Gove says it does hold officers accountable but will review its standards.

