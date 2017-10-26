Complaint: Suspected Gang Member Threatened Officer Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected gang member faces criminal charges after threatening an officer on social media, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
Minneapolis police say 22-year-old Trevor Deontre Schlotfeldt-Gidney was denied entrance to a downtown club on Oct. 8 because the security guard — an off-duty officer — suspected he and others with him were part of a gang called YNT, or Young n’ Thuggin.
The criminal complaint says Schlotfeldt-Gidney, from New Hope, made several Facebook posts where he called out the officer by name. In one post, he wrote “Mfs need to wack his b—- a–.”
Investigators were able to link Schlotfeldt-Gidney to YNT, a gang police say has been involved in crimes such as murder, shootings and violent robberies.
Schlotfeldt-Gidney was charged with one count of making terroristic threats. He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.