Sherburne Co. Deputies Save 4 Overdose Victims In 10 Days Using NARCAN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people in 10 days have been saved by deputies administering NARCAN in Sherburne County, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement Wednesday, saying that number is nearly the same as NARCAN saves the department had for the entire year before.

“We’re seeing these overdoes too frequently in our communities, and the root of the problem starts with access to prescription painkillers,” Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf said. “Get rid of what you no longer need before it falls into the wrong hands.”

The sheriff’s office says unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off Saturday at the Government Center in Elk River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Becker and Big Lake police departments will also be open during the same time period.

