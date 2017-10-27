Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

14-Year-Old Arrested For Metro Transit Bus Shooting

Filed Under: Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody in connection with a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

Minneapolis Police say they arrested a 14-year-old for the shooting. Now it’s up to the Hennepin County Attorney to determine whether to file a juvenile petition in the case.

A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach on a Route 19 bus in north Minneapolis at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18. At the time, Metro Transit officials said an argument between two people ignited the violence on the bus that night. That night, the victim was said to be in critical condition.

Despite the arrest, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said the investigation was still pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch