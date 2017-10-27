14-Year-Old Arrested For Metro Transit Bus Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody in connection with a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in north Minneapolis earlier this month.
Minneapolis Police say they arrested a 14-year-old for the shooting. Now it’s up to the Hennepin County Attorney to determine whether to file a juvenile petition in the case.
A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach on a Route 19 bus in north Minneapolis at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18. At the time, Metro Transit officials said an argument between two people ignited the violence on the bus that night. That night, the victim was said to be in critical condition.
Despite the arrest, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said the investigation was still pending.