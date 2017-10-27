Rodgers Says Barr Gave Him The Finger After Bone-Breaking Hit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL declined to punish Anthony Barr for the hit that broke Aaron Rodgers’ collarbone. Barr was not flagged, fined or suspended for the hit.

Despite the league’s non-punishment, Rodgers and Packers coach Mike McCarthy have chided Barr after the fact. McCarthy called the tackle “an illegal act.”

“I didn’t like the hit,” McCarthy said. “It was unnecessary. Illegal, whatever you want to put it at, but it was totally unnecessary in my opinion.”

Rodgers is now taking issue with what he alleges happened after the play. In an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s Clueless Gamer segment, Rodgers said there were some extracurricular actions from Barr.

“I looked over at [Barr] as I walked off the field. The cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him – finger, suck it sign,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers didn’t seem legitimately upset about Barr’s after-the-play taunts — he laughed through the story with O’Brien.

“There’s no respect anymore in this business,” Rodgers said with a sly smile.

Rodgers could miss the entire season due to his injury.

Barr said he wouldn’t change anything about the hit on Rodgers.

“By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers,” Barr said. “He’s one of, if not the best, player in this league. I’m not a dirty player. I don’t play dirty. We don’t preach that around here.”