Snow Falls In Twin Cities, MnDOT Hits The Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snowflakes have begun flying in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning, in the first significant snow event of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Minnesota, including Hennepin, Wright and Stearns County.

The snow started further north late Thursday. Meteorologist Matt Brickman reported snow totals from WCCO Weather Watchers showing more than 8 inches of snow in Warroad and Chisholm, around 5 in Blackduck, and around 3 inches in Crosslake and Randall. Staples and Aitkin both reported 1.5 inches.

Impressive snow totals up north, a couple towns with more than 8", WOW! pic.twitter.com/GvphDs8JUF — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) October 27, 2017

Brickman also reported winds were upwards of 20 or 30 miles per hour in many parts of the state, with some of the highest winds registering in the southwestern portion of the state.

Plows were on the road Friday morning making sure all would have a safe and smooth ride into work.

MnDOT has been prepping for the metro’s first snowfall since the spring. A few weeks ago, plow drivers wrapped up their annual training at Camp Ripley.

MnDOT says the most important thing for people on the road today — remembering how to drive in the winter.

The Twin Cities has not had snow this week of October since 2009.

Snowfall reports of 1/2" or more from central & south central Minnesota. 2.2" near Camp Ripley. Thanks to our volunteers for reports! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/eCwnH8tRqE — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 27, 2017