Twin Cities Lawyer Found Guilty Of Distributing Child Porn

Filed Under: Ian Scot Laurie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following an investigation by the FBI, a Twin Cities lawyer was convicted of distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Ian Scot Laurie was found guilty of five counts of child porn distribution.

Laurie, a private practice attorney based in St. Louis Park, used a file-sharing platform called GigaTribe to share and receive child pornography under the name “Arlobingo.”

Law enforcement began investigating Arlobingo in 2014 and later identified the user as Laurie.

Investigators determined Laurie used his office computer as well as his home computer in Maple Grove to share child porn. Authorities seized his home computer and found evidence of child pornography and chats between Laurie and other GigaTribe users about his sexual interest in children.

Laurie’s sentencing hearing has not been set.

