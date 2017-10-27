Vikings Rule Sam Bradford Out For Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns in London Sunday morning, they will once again be without starting quarterback Sam Bradford.
The Vikings announced Friday that Bradford is out for the team’s international tilt against the 0-7 Browns.
Bradford has played in only two games this season, leading the Vikings to a victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and playing almost half of a game against the Detroit Lions before being relieved by backup Case Keenum.
Keenum has led the Vikings to a 4-2 record since taking over for Bradford, throwing for 1,322 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Gone-but-not-forgotten man Teddy Bridgewater is waiting in the wings. The 24-year-old quarterback practiced for the first time in more than a year last week after suffering a gruesome knee injury before the 2016 season.
The Vikings have not said when or if Bridgewater will see game action.
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles and defensive end Stephen Weatherly were also ruled out. Stefon Diggs, Michael Floyd, Mackensie Alexander and Riley Reiff are all questionable to play.
