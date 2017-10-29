Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Parked Car; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor

Filed Under: Cloquet, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say alcohol appears to be a factor in a Saturday night crash where a pickup slammed into a parked car, killing the driver.

The Cloquet Police Department says the crash happened on the 2000 block of Carlton Avenue, just off the Highway 33 exit.

A Ford pickup slammed into a parked car, and the driver was partially ejected. The 56-year-old Cloquet man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 29-year-old man, was injured and brought to a hospital for treatment.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

