Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Parked Car; Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say alcohol appears to be a factor in a Saturday night crash where a pickup slammed into a parked car, killing the driver.
The Cloquet Police Department says the crash happened on the 2000 block of Carlton Avenue, just off the Highway 33 exit.
A Ford pickup slammed into a parked car, and the driver was partially ejected. The 56-year-old Cloquet man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 29-year-old man, was injured and brought to a hospital for treatment.
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.