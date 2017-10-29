Sheriff: Farmer Dies After Being Run Over By Chisel Plow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A farmer died in central Minnesota Saturday after he was run over by the chisel plow his tractor was pulling.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies found the victim’s body in a farm field Sunday morning in Moe Township.

The victim had been run over and dragged by a chisel plow. The tractor pulling the plow went on to get stuck in a ditch.

The victim had been working in the field Saturday and didn’t return that night.

The man’s name will be released pending the notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation.

