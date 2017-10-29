Get Ready For A Chilly Start To The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You’ll want extra layers at the bus stop Monday morning and under that Halloween costume Tuesday night.
After getting our first snowfall for the season on Friday, temperatures are set to remain well below normal for most of this week. We were spared the wind on Sunday, but conditions remained cool and damp as we spent most of the day in the low 40s.
The good news is that it should be dry for most of the week. But if you’re headed to the bus stop Monday, don’t forget that coat as temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and get as gusty as 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Heading out for some trick-or-treating on Halloween night? It will be crisp with temperatures right around freezing and winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
The cold trend will remain in place for most of the week. We’ll have highs in the low 40s, and the next best chance for rain or snow will come Wednesday.