RUSSIA PROBE CHARGES: LIVE CBSN Coverage | POTUS' Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Indicted

Brothers Killed In Clearwater County Fire Identified

Filed Under: Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Fire, Hunting Cabin, Kurt Shoberg, Tracy Shoberg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say 57 and 52-year-old brothers died Saturday morning in a trailer house fire near Bemidji.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:06 a.m. to a report of a structure fire southeast of Clearbrook in Leon Township. Firefighters from Clearbrook and Gonvick responded the scene along with sheriff’s deputies and when they arrived, they found a trailer house fully engulfed.

After putting the fire out, authorities discovered two bodies inside the residence.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old Tracy Shoberg of Blaine and his brother, 52-year-old Kurt Shoberg of Andover. It’s believed the two brothers used the residence as a hunting cabin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities don’t suspect foul play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch