Brothers Killed In Clearwater County Fire Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say 57 and 52-year-old brothers died Saturday morning in a trailer house fire near Bemidji.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:06 a.m. to a report of a structure fire southeast of Clearbrook in Leon Township. Firefighters from Clearbrook and Gonvick responded the scene along with sheriff’s deputies and when they arrived, they found a trailer house fully engulfed.
After putting the fire out, authorities discovered two bodies inside the residence.
The victims were identified as 57-year-old Tracy Shoberg of Blaine and his brother, 52-year-old Kurt Shoberg of Andover. It’s believed the two brothers used the residence as a hunting cabin.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities don’t suspect foul play.