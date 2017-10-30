RUSSIA PROBE CHARGES: LIVE CBSN Coverage | POTUS' Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Indicted

Victims In Fatal Wrong Way I-94 Crash ID’d

Filed Under: Anthony Cornelius, Fatal Crash, Interstate 94, Kerseh Grupee, Wrong Way Driver

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two victims of a head-on collision on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kerseh Grupee of Fargo was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. His car collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Anthony Cornelius of Crane Lake, Minnesota.

The crash happened about 12 miles west of Valley City. Both drivers were pronounced dead at a Valley City hospital. A passenger in the pickup was treated there for minor injuries and released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch