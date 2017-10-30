3 Prince Heirs Request Dismissal Of Estate Administrator

RUSSIA PROBE CHARGES: LIVE CBSN Coverage | POTUS' Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Indicted

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Three heirs of Prince are asking a judge to remove the company that is managing his estate.

The late music superstar’s half siblings Sharon, Norrine and John R. Nelson filed a motion Friday to remove Comerica Bank & Trust as estate executor.

The three are upset that Comerica recently removed the contents of Prince’s vault, including master tapes of unreleased music, from his Paisley Park studio complex in Minnesota and shipped the materials to California.

Those heirs contend that Comerica did not ask their permission. Comerica has said the company discussed the move with the heirs.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers in April 2016, leaving no will. A judge has declared Prince’s six surviving siblings his heirs, but they’ve split into two camps.

