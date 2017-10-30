Randy Moss, Charles Woodson Swap Jerseys For Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pair of NFC North legends decided to dress up as each other for Halloween this year.

Randy Moss, who needs not be introduced to Minnesota Vikings fans, and Charles Woodson, who spent much of his career in the Green Bay Packers’ secondary, swapped jerseys for a little Halloween fun.

@charleswoodson Happy Halloween Earthlings!!#haveablessed1 A post shared by Randygmoss (@randygmoss) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Woodson started his career in Oakland, but played for the Packers from 2006 to 2012. Much to the dismay of Packers fans, Moss is sporting Woodson’s silver and black jersey.

Though Woodson and Moss weren’t in the NFC North at the same time – Moss was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2005, a year before Woodson joined the Packers – the two have history dating back to even before their NFL days.

@charleswoodson We've come a long way homie!Press coverage…….. A post shared by Randygmoss (@randygmoss) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

In 1997, when Moss was at Marshall University and Woodson was playing for Michigan, both were up for college football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy.

Woodson won the Heisman that year – still the only defensive player to win the award. Moss finished fourth in voting behind Woodson and quarterbacks Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning.

Nowadays, Woodson and Moss are coworkers at ESPN.