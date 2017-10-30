Study: Roundabouts Help Reduce Serious Injury Crashes, Fatalities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new study on the roundabouts increasingly popping up on Minnesota roads says that the fluid intersections help to reduce serious injuries and traffic fatalities.
MnDOT released the findings Monday, saying that the state’s nearly 200 roundabouts compare favorably with conventional intersections in terms of safety.
According to the study, before-and-after performance statistics from converted intersections show an 86 percent drop in the fatal crash rate and an 83 percent drop in the serious injury rate.
So far, there hasn’t been a multi-vehicle fatality crash in a Minnesota roundabout.
MnDOT officials say that construction costs for roundabouts are comparable to conventional intersections, adding that life-cycle costs are generally lower.
The study examined 144 roundabouts. It excluded those that only service residential areas, business parks and private settings.