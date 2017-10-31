Halloween: Why Do We Wear Costumes? | MN's Top Halloween Candy | The Scariest Movies Ever ... And 2017's

Early Voting Begins In Ramsey County

Filed Under: Election, Hennepin County, Ramsey County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Election Day one week away, early voting began in Ramsey County Tuesday.

There are six early voting locations to choose from — four are in St. Paul, one in White Bear Lake, and one in Shoreview.

Hours are from 1 to 6 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, voters in Hennepin County can place ballots directly into counting machines as well.

City officials in Minneapolis tested the machines on Tuesday to confirm they’re correctly counting ballots.

Votes will be recorded as they are turned in, but won’t report results until after polls close next Tuesday.

