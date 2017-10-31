Gophers’ Schierhorn Named Big Ten First Star

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn earned Big Ten honors on Tuesday after leading the Gophers to a weekend sweep of Clarkson.
Schierhorn was named the Big Ten First Star of the Week. The No. 5-ranked Gophers earned their first sweep of the season, beating No. 9-ranked Clarkson 3-1 and 2-1. He made 44 saves on 46 shots over the two games for a .957 save percentage and a goals against average of one.
Schierhorn is 5-3 on the season in net, and all eight games have come against nationally-ranked teams. He’s 48-32-3 in 83 career starts, and needs two more wins to make Minnesota’s top-10 list.
Minnesota hosts Michigan State this weekend at #M at Mariucci Arena.