MN Health Dept. Spent $2.3M During 5-Month Measles Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Health Department says it is concerned about another measles outbreak in Minnesota.
Department officials told a Senate hearing today there are no new measles cases, but the situation is “still critical.”
The department reported that Minnesota had a total 79 cases of measles during the outbreak this spring and summer.
The majority of those cases, 81 percent, were from the state’s Somali population.
Health workers say they are trying to improve the Somali community’s low vaccination rate.
“We have not returned to business as usual, and staff remains in response mode,” Kris Ehresmann, with the health department, said. “While we were able to issue an all-clear on Aug. 25, 2017, which was two incubation periods of 21 days without a case, the situation is still critical.”
The health department says it spent $2.3 million during the five-month outbreak.