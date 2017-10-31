Halloween: Why Do We Wear Costumes? | MN's Top Halloween Candy | The Scariest Movies Ever ... And 2017's

Several Dead In Vehicular Attack Near World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say there are “several fatalities and numerous people injured” after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The department writes on Twitter that the suspect got out of the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police officers. Police say the person is in custody.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near the World Trade Center says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

