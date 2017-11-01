4 Teens In Hospital After Early Morning Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four teenagers are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in central Minnesota.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff, the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday in New London Township.

Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 15-year-old boy from Spicer was traveling southbound on County Road 9 when it left the road, struck an approach and overturned into the slough on the west side of the road.

Passengers in the vehicle include e a 13-year-old Spicer girl, a 15-year-old Belgrade boy and a 16-year-old New London boy. All four were taken to Rice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

