Minneapolis Music School Launches New Program For Refugees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A unique program is launching in Minneapolis this week that’s dedicated to connecting refugees to the Twin Cities music scene.
Slam Academy is offering a new class called “Music Unite Minneapolis”, which will consist of a series of workshops dedicated to connecting refugees to digital and electronic music. The goal is for them to share their own culture and creativity through music.
Classes be held on Saturdays at noon. The first class will be on November 4. All experience levels and all ages are welcome.