St. Francis Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Francis teen hasn’t been seen in over 24 hours, and police are asking for the public’s help.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Fallon Wickre, 15, didn’t come home after school Tuesday. Investigators say the girl has health concerns, and her family is worried about her well-being.

Fallon Wickre (credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

The BCA says Wickre recently moved to St. Francis from Ogilvie, where she still has friends.

Wickre is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information should call the St. Francis Police at 763-427-1212, or dial 911.

