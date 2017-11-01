Prescription Drug Price Fixing Lawsuit Expands

Filed Under: Lori Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A price-fixing lawsuit against generic drug companies is expanding.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson originally filed the lawsuit in 2016 along with prosecutors in 45 other states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The suit now includes 18 companies alleging collusion that resulted in sharp price increases for generic drugs.

A trade industry group for the generic drug industry says the group and its member companies “are committed to supporting policies that promote competition.”

