Travelers’ Top Worries Include Forgetting Things, Being Robbed

Filed Under: Tourism, Travel
(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traveling is fun, but it can also be quite stressful. A new survey reveals what worries travelers the most.

Terrorism is not at the top of the list; it actually comes in fifth.

“Despite recent terrorist attacks, business travelers say they’re more worried about other things – and that’s surprising,” Simon Nowroz, chief marketing officer of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, said. “Yes, the world seems scarier at times – but travelers believe they have more tools at their disposal to keep them informed and safe.”

Above that, the top four travel worries are:

  • Forgetting something needed for work
  • Losing something important
  • Being robbed or attacked
  • Weather conditions

The survey comes from global travel management company Carlson Wagonlit Travel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch