Travelers’ Top Worries Include Forgetting Things, Being Robbed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traveling is fun, but it can also be quite stressful. A new survey reveals what worries travelers the most.
Terrorism is not at the top of the list; it actually comes in fifth.
“Despite recent terrorist attacks, business travelers say they’re more worried about other things – and that’s surprising,” Simon Nowroz, chief marketing officer of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, said. “Yes, the world seems scarier at times – but travelers believe they have more tools at their disposal to keep them informed and safe.”
Above that, the top four travel worries are:
- Forgetting something needed for work
- Losing something important
- Being robbed or attacked
- Weather conditions
The survey comes from global travel management company Carlson Wagonlit Travel.