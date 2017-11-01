U.S. Stadium Officials Promise Tight Security Oversight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Bank Stadium officials are promising state lawmakers vigorous oversight of security at the $1 billion facility.

This comes after the firing of a Chicago-based company for security glitches at the stadium, which is home to the Minnesota Vikings and the site of Super Bowl LII.

(credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Stadium officials told lawmakers Wednesday that despite problems in security, stadium-goers were never at risk.

“The decision to terminate Monterrey was made in the context of serving our foremost priority — the security and safety of our guests, and employees,” said Michael Veckich, of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

Protesters eluded security in January for a high-profile protest at a Vikings game.

The NFL will handle security for the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4.

