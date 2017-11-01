U.S. Stadium Officials Promise Tight Security Oversight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Bank Stadium officials are promising state lawmakers vigorous oversight of security at the $1 billion facility.
This comes after the firing of a Chicago-based company for security glitches at the stadium, which is home to the Minnesota Vikings and the site of Super Bowl LII.
Stadium officials told lawmakers Wednesday that despite problems in security, stadium-goers were never at risk.
“The decision to terminate Monterrey was made in the context of serving our foremost priority — the security and safety of our guests, and employees,” said Michael Veckich, of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.
Protesters eluded security in January for a high-profile protest at a Vikings game.
The NFL will handle security for the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4.