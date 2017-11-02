Everson Griffen Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has had a standout season since signing a contract extension before training camp.
Griffen was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October in helping lead the Vikings to four straight wins and a 6-2 mark heading into the bye. Griffen had six sacks in a five-game span over the month of October. He has a sack in all eight games this season, which ties a franchise record with Jim Marshal in 1969 and Jared Allen in 2011.
Griffen is tied for second in the league with 10 sacks. He also tied among defensive ends for the most forced bumbles with two, and was No. 2 in tackles with 18 in October.
It’s the second time he’s won the award.
