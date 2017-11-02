Twins Pitchers, Catchers Report To Spring Training Feb. 14

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The World Series is over. Bring on spring training.
The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced the home schedule for their 2018 spring training. Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin their workouts on Feb. 14. The team’s first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 19.
The Twins’ spring schedule features 33 games — 17 home games and 16 on the road — starting with a home opener exhibition against the University of Minnesota at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, on Feb. 22.
Highlighting the Twins’ 16 Grapefruit League games will be four games against the AL East champion Boston Red Sox, an AL wild-card rematch with the New York Yankees on March 22 and a visit from the new World Champion Houston Astros on March 23.
