Plymouth Teen Faces 13 Charges Of Child Porn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Plymouth man faces multiple charges for allegedly sharing and possessing child pornography that features victims as young as 6 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, police began investigating the suspect, Alec Cotter, in 2016 when he was 16 years old.
The first report came from Google on February 26, 2016 indicating child porn had been attached to an email. The four images all appeared to depict child pornography with juvenile victims’ ages ranging from 10 to 14 years old.
Multiple subsequent cases were reported, with one child porn video showing a victim, gender unknown, appearing to be under 6 years old.
On June 8, 2016, police obtained and executed a search warrant at Cotter’s home in Plymouth and seized a laptop, a thumb drive, an SD card and a phone. An analysis showed that Cotter used Twitter, Snapchat and Gmail to share and trade the images with other social media users, the complaint said.
Investigators identified at least 1,000 images as being child porn as defined by Minnesota law.
Cotter is now charged with 13 felony counts that include 12 counts of possessing child porn and one count of disseminating child porn. Last week, Cotter waived certification proceeding in front of a Judge and was ordered to stand trial as an adult.
In an attempt to identify some of the child porn victims, officers submitted multiple images to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). Police say eight of the victims were identified.