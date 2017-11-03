2 Men Hospitalized After 2 ATV Crashes In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are hospitalized Friday after two separate ATV crashes in central Minnesota.
Both crashes happened Thursday night, about 40 miles apart. The first crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 230th Street and 600th Avenue in Litchfield Township.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Hunter Narragon struck a deer at that intersection and was thrown from his ATV. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The second crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in a field in St. John’s Township near Highway 12 and County Road 7.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Michael Michaelson was riding across the field, hit a drainage ditch and was thrown from the machine.
The sheriff’s office said Michaelson broke his leg and also injured his ribs. He was transported to a hospital in St. Cloud.
The two crashes are unrelated.