SportsLine’s Top Weekend Picks

Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs

Friday, November 3, 8:30 ET

SAN ANTONIO -3

The Spurs have lost four straight while the Hornets have won three in a row. But this is a matchup San Antonio has dominated, winning nine of the past 10. And I don’t see the Spurs losing to a Charlotte team missing its best player. Lay the small number.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (16-9-1 in last 26 NBA ATS picks)

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Georgia Bulldogs

Saturday, November 4, 3:30 ET

SOUTH CAROLINA +24.5

The Gamecocks are lucky. You heard that right. They catch Georgia in between games against their staunchest rivals — Florida and Auburn. The Bulldogs parlayed their blowout win over the Gators into leading off the College Football Playoff Rankings on top. Such heights can cause dizziness, and Georgia could be off its game. Ground-oriented Georgia own the SEC’s No. 2 rushing attack, mainly on the strength of long runs, but South Carolina yields just 3.8 yards per carry and prides itself on preventing big gains. The spread has jumped from 21.5, which offers value on the ‘dogs against the Dawgs.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (19-9-1 in last 29 CFB picks)

LSU Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday, November 4, 8:00 ET

LSU +21

I’m not buying that Alabama coach Nick Saban will inflate the Tide’s enthusiasm here by harping on their surprising No. 2 placement in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The rivalry itself is sufficient, and the Tigers will be just as primed. RB Derrius Guice is coming off a brilliant 276-yard game, which raises hope that LSU can dent the nation’s premier rush defense. The visitors have covered in five of the past seven away games, and roadies are on a 15-6-1 ATS roll in the rivalry.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (19-9-1 in last 29 CFB picks)

Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 5, 1:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA -7.5

Based on what we’ve seen lately from the Broncos, it’s hard to see them keeping pace with explosive Eagles. Resist the temptation to take the points with a solid defensive team because Denver can’t keep up on the scoreboard.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (15-6-1 in last 22 ATS NFL picks)

Oakland Raiders @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, November 5, 8:30 ET

Everyone is all over the Raiders this week after the Dolphins were embarrassed last Thursday. I expect Miami to play with much better focus after that drubbing. It’s not like the Raiders have been rolling through their opponents either, losing five of their last six games and topping 17 points just once during that stretch. That’s not the profile of a team that should be favored on the road, especially on long travel. Miami ranks 31st in offensive DVOA, but Oakland also ranks 31st on the defensive side. The trade of Jay Ajayi should serve as a wakeup call for this team, and they win outright here.

MIAMI +3

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (58-31-3 in last 92 NFL picks)

