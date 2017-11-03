Twitter: Employee Briefly Shut Down Trump’s Account On Last Day Of Work

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but was back up and running soon afterward.
Late Thursday, Twitter said one of its employees was to blame.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.
The outage appeared to last under 10 minutes.
Twitter initially reported that “human error by a Twitter employee” was to blame for the outage. But an investigation later determined that it was “a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day,” Twitter said.
“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter said.
Trump addressed the incident in a tweet early Friday morning.
